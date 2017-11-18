A gray sedan driven onto the westbound train platform in Mineola that got stuck with its front wheels dangling over the tracks was hauled away Saturday evening, officials said.

The driver was not hurt and train service is back on schedule after a handful of trips were delayed, according to the Long Island Rail Road and Nassau County police.

The mishap surprised even seasoned observers of all the ways motorists can go astray.

“I’ve had confused drivers before, and it happens. They go into buildings or drive into the canals. But I haven’t really seen one drive onto the platform before,” a police officer said.

Alerted by a call just before 5 p.m., the county police’s emergency unit helped get the car off the platform, he said.

An LIRR spokesman, who also did not know why the driver went so far off course, said the platform is at street level.

The railroad, in a statement, said: “All tracks are operational and trains are on the move. There is no damage to the platform and the circumstances regarding this incident are under investigation.”

No details about the errant motorist were immediately available.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.