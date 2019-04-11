The remains of Cpl. Robert Hendriks, a Locust Valley Marine reservist who was killed in an attack outside of Kabul, are expected back in the United States at about sunset Thursday, escorted by his only sibling, a fellow Marine who had only recently arrived in Afghanistan to begin a combat tour.

Hendriks, 25, and two other Marine reservists — one of them a member of the New York City Fire Department — were fatally wounded when their convoy was hit by a roadside bomb near the main U.S. base near Kabul, according to the Pentagon.

A plane carrying the Marines made a stop in Germany, and is expected to touch down Thursday evening at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Air Force spokeswoman Christin Michaud said.

Gen. Robert Neller, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, is scheduled to be on hand to console relatives of the Marines, as troops hand-carry the three flag-draped cases containing their remains from the hold of the plane as part of the military’s traditional “dignified transfer.”

Hendriks' mother, Felicia Arculeo of Freeport, traveled to the airport to greet her deceased son and Joseph Hendriks, her only other child, she said in a text message to Newsday.

The attack also killed New York City firefighter Staff Sgt. Christopher K.A. Slutman, 43, whose Defense Department hometown of record was Newark, Delaware, and Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania.

Michaud said autopsies and mortuary work will be performed on the soldiers before their remains are to be released to their families, a process that is expected to extend into the weekend.