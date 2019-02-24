Democratic Long Beach Councilwoman Anissa Moore will lead a Republican ticket in November in her bid for re-election.

Moore was nominated by Nassau County Republicans last week as the lone incumbent on a city council ticket with East Williston Village Treasurer Michael Delury and former Nassau County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Doddato-Goldman.

Moore said she was running on the Republican coalition ticket because she was impressed with the skills brought by the other candidates.

“I truly believe the entire Long Beach community understands I’m fighting for residents regardless of affiliation and the people will support me,” Moore said.

Moore said she is still a registered Democrat and was still pursuing other party lines. She was the first African-American elected to the city council and received the most votes in the 2015 election. She has been at odds during her four-year term with the majority faction of the all-Democratic council, including failing to be named council president and voting against $2.1 million in bonds for separation payments.

Nassau County Democratic Party chairman Jay Jacobs said he will not cross-endorse Moore to run with the Democratic ticket.

“She has to decide whether she wants to run as a Democrat or a Republican,” Jacobs said.

Republicans will run against whoever wins a crowded Democratic primary on June 25. Nassau County Democrats are set to reveal their slate Monday night and have not said whether they will endorse incumbent council members Anthony Eramo and Chumi Diamond, who have announced their bids for re-election.

“I would be honored to be given another term to continue the progress we’ve made,” Diamond said. “I look forward to a spirited primary debating the issues facing our beautiful community and allowing the voters to decide come this June.”

A group of Long Beach residents also announced their bid to seek the Democratic nomination in the June primary.

The slate includes community advocate Liz Treston, strategic finance executive Karen McInnis and retired city worker and union leader Ron Paganini.

Residents criticized the current administration for the city’s financial crisis, including $100 million in debt following superstorm Sandy and about $300,000 in separation payments and accrued time to 15 current and former management employees. The city's bond rating was downgraded last week after Moody's Investors Service cited unbalanced budgets and concerns of exhausting $1.4 million in reserves.

“The current administration promised transparency and fiscal responsibility,” Treston said. “Instead, they’ve doubled down on secrecy and nepotism and more than doubled the city’s debt.”

Candidates will collect signatures for ballot petitions starting Tuesday.