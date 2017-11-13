This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Nassau IDA hearing on Long Beach apartment tax breaks postponed

By John Asbury  john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A public hearing and vote on tax breaks for a Long Beach apartment development have been postponed.

Nassau County officials canceled a Tuesday meeting for residents to discuss tax breaks to develop 23 apartments at 249 E. Park Ave.

Officials with the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency said they received a large public response in advance of the meeting and do not believe the meeting can be accommodated at the Long Beach Public Library.

A vote on the project scheduled for Thursday was also canceled.

The IDA is seeking to reschedule the public hearing at Long Beach City Hall at a later date.

LBH249 LLC, backed by developers Allen and Seth Pilevsky, are requesting tax breaks from the IDA for a $3.2 million renovation of a vacant medical office. The developers were asking for a 15-year payment in lieu of taxes, or PILOT, to freeze property taxes for the first three years, and then increase taxes 1.26 percent annually, according to the application.

Developers said in the application that they needed tax breaks to build the apartments or the building would remain vacant.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

