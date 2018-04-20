Two Republican officials from the state Assembly and Nassau County are asking the state comptroller to audit the city of Long Beach finances and a failed $2.1 million bond measure to pay for separation payments to 58 current and former employees.

Nassau County Legis. Denise Ford (R-Long Beach) and Assemb. Melissa Miller (R-Atlantic Beach) issued letters late Thursday to Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli requesting a review of the city’s fiscal crisis as Long Beach officials brace for a shutdown with the city scheduled to run out of money in the next three weeks.

Long Beach officials have warned of impending layoffs and began service cuts after the city failed to pass a bond to cover separation payments that have already been made to police, maintenance workers and staff in the city manager’s office, including a $108,000 payment to former City Manager Jack Schnirman.

Council members John Bendo and Anissa Moore cited the payments in their vote against the bonds to fund the city through the end of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Ford asked DiNapoli to specifically examine the city’s bond proposal and separation payments, which were made to several employees who remain on staff at Long Beach City Hall after the payments were made.

“It is my understanding that many of the recipients of these funds remain on the city payroll as active employees,” Ford said.

Ford asked for a formal audit focused on the bond proposal to pay for accumulated sick and vacation time for current and former employees.

“Your office can shine a light on many of the unanswered questions our residents have regarding the timing and statutory authority for these payments, and whether these payments were made properly,” Ford said. “Additional attention should also be paid to whether your office has received honest and accurate financial information from former City Manager Jack Schnirman.”

Miller said “certain council members are threatening to shut down the government,” a move that city officials said may be a consequence of losing the bond funding as a form of revenue.

“All council members, as well as the public, have every right to know the details of the borrowing proposal.”