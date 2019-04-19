Long Beach City Council members voted this week to ban the intentional release of balloons in the city and on the beach.

The city council on Tuesday unanimously approved the ban that would impose a $250 fine for violations.

Officials said the law was aimed at protecting the environment and wildlife.

The city has special officers to patrol the beach and enforce the ordinance, but City Council Anthony Eramo said he doesn’t expect many fines to be written. He said the law is used more as a deterrent to prevent releasing balloons en masse.

“Balloons are used to enjoy moments, but they have a lasting impact,” City Councilwoman Anissa Moore said. “Animals confuse it with food. This is not only to try to save the oceans but all living things in the ocean.”