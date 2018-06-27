Body found on Long Beach shoreline, police say
Police declined to say whether it was Neil Gibbons' body. The visitor from Ireland was reported missing early Monday.
A body was found floating near the shoreline early Wednesday in Long Beach, about 48 hours after a swimmer went missing, Long Beach police said.
A police spokesman declined to say whether the body was that of Neil Gibbons, 30, a visitor from Ireland who was reported missing about 2 a.m. Monday.
The body was spotted by a couple walking on the beach about 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. It was then sent to the Nassau County medical examiner's office for identification.
Gibbons was swimming with a group of friends who had gone into the water. The other swimmers came to shore and noticed Gibbons was missing, the U.S. Coast Guard said at the time.
