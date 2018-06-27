TODAY'S PAPER
Body found on Long Beach shoreline, police say

Police declined to say whether it was Neil Gibbons' body. The visitor from Ireland was reported missing early Monday.

Waters off Long Beach Boulevard, where a swimmer

Waters off Long Beach Boulevard, where a swimmer went missing on Monday in Long Beach. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A body was found floating near the shoreline early Wednesday in Long Beach, about 48 hours after a swimmer went missing, Long Beach police said.

A police spokesman declined to say whether the body was that of Neil Gibbons, 30, a visitor from Ireland who was reported missing about 2 a.m. Monday.

The body was spotted by a couple walking on the beach about 1 a.m. Wednesday, police said. It was then sent to the Nassau County medical examiner's office for identification.

Gibbons was swimming with a group of friends who had gone into the water. The other swimmers came to shore and noticed Gibbons was missing, the U.S. Coast Guard said at the time.

