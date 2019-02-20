Long Beach’s bond rating was downgraded Wednesday by a Wall Street credit rating agency concerned the city could exhaust $1.4 million in reserves by the end of June.

Moody’s Investors Service reduced the city’s bond rating from Baa1 to Baa2, two steps above junk bond status. The credit rating was based on a rising deficit and expenses surpassing the city's 2018-19 $95 million budget, according to the agency.

The bond rating sets interest rates on bonds issued by the city to borrow for expenses, including capital projects and budgetary items. The city’s rating was reviewed after Long Beach officials voted to refinance $12.2 million in bonds last week to save $800,000 in interest payments.

Moody’s downgraded Long Beach’s rating, citing a concern of city’s inability to manage its budget, city officials said. Moody’s also maintained the city’s negative outlook moving forward.

“The negative outlook reflects the challenges the city faces in returning to a structurally balanced budget, one that does not rely on non-recurring revenues for expenses,” Moody’s stated in their review.

Long Beach City Council members approved an 8.3 percent tax hike, which was reduced from a proposed 12.5 percent increase by then-Acting City Manager Michael Tangney to close a $4.5 million deficit.

Moody’s officials downgraded the city for using reserves to balance the budget and projected the city could exhaust its $1.4 million in fund balance by the end of its fiscal year June 30.

The city also faces a $400,000 shortfall after expecting to receive new revenue from hosting special events, such as Irish Day and the Polar Bear Plunge. The city council failed to vote on a special events ordinance to collect fees following backlash from organizers.

The city faced a $2.1 million deficit last year after the city council failed to pass bonds to cover retirement and separation pay to employees, police and firefighters, including $300,000 owed to current and former administration employees who drew down sick and vacation time.

City council members voted in June to borrow $1.8 million in bonds to cover anticipated city retirements for 2019, but cautioned they may need to issue additional bonds to cover unexpected retirement payouts at the end of the year.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office is conducting an audit of city finances and the separation payments, which could be completed as early as this spring.

Moody’s officials said the city could face a further downgrade if its 2018 and 2019 fiscal results are worse than expected and available funds deteriorate by the end of the fiscal year.

The bond rating could also be downgraded if the city passes a new budget that relies on reserves to balance the budget, according to Moody's.