Long Beach to vote on $7.7M in projects, including road fixes

Long Beach will also consider upgrades to police and fire radio systems, a roof replacement at the Maple Avenue Fire Station and replacing a wall at the Long Beach Ice Arena.

Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Beach City Council members will vote Thursday on $7.7 million in capital project bonds, including $4.1 million in projects eligible to be reimbursed by federal agencies.

The bond resolution is planned to include road work and sidewalk repairs throughout the city, sewer repairs and other city infrastructure. The bond includes a bus station rehabilitation project using funding from the Federal Transit Administration and improvements to beach bathrooms and the lifeguard station with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The city will also consider upgrades to police and fire radio systems, fire hydrant replacements, dune planting, tree planning, a roof replacement at the Maple Avenue Fire Station and replacing a wall at the Long Beach Ice Arena.

The council will need four of the five council members’ votes to pass the bonds.

Council members are also set to vote on a contract for a foreclosed home registry and a contract for reconstructing the Minnesota Avenue comfort station on the boardwalk.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

