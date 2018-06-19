Authorities were still searching the waters off Long Beach for an 8-year-old Hempstead boy Tuesday night, but after two hours, they have deemed the effort a recovery mission, officials said.

The boy and his 11-year-old brother were swimming

near Edwards Boulevard when they became separated just before 6 p.m., Long Beach City officials said.

The water started getting rough and they both began struggling in the water, police and fire officials said. As the older brother returned to shore, he looked back and didn’t see his brother, they said.

Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins said officials are still hoping for a positive outcome, but the rescue mission has switched to recovery mode.

Fire officials have pulled all life guards and divers from the water and are only using boats, jet skis and helicopters to canvass the water. The search, also conducted by the NYPD, Coast Guard and Nassau police, covers about a quarter-mile from shore and in water coves about 15 feet deep at the end of the jetty, authorities said.

The surface water is about 62 degrees, authorities said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kemins said the water wasn’t particularly rough, but choppy water and riptides always exist.

“It’s the Atlantic Ocean. You never put your guard down,” he said.

The boy’s brother was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, where his mother joined him, officials said.

As darkness began to fall, police remained focused on the search but said they have many unanswered questions, including how the boys got to the beach. It appeared they did not get there with their parents, police said, because officers had been trying to find their parents early in the evening.

Lifeguards aren’t on duty full-time until Friday, when the beaches are fully open for the summer, city officials said.

Long Beach police and fire departments have been searching since they got the call shortly after 5:50 p.m. They were joined by the U.S. Coast Guard and Nassau police.

At one point, about 30 off-duty lifeguards were also in the water, along with Hempstead Town lifeguards, public safety officials and first responders from the Island Park, Wantagh, East Rockaway and Atlantic Beach fire departments.

A Coast Guard spokesman said a small boat dispatched from its Jones Beach station has been searching and a helicopter had been sent from Cape Cod, Massachusetts.