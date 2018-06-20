The Coast Guard said it resumed an air search Wednesday morning for an 8-year-old Hempstead boy missing in the waters off Long Beach.

“We are in the air at first light and there will be another search pattern from the beach,” spokesman Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier said Wednesday morning.

“We are treating it as an active search at this time although other government agencies are in recovery mode,” Strohmaier said.

Long Beach police said they had vehicles on the shoreline overnight.

The boy and his 11-year-old brother were swimming near Ocean Beach Park, off Edwards Boulevard, when they became separated just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Long Beach city officials said.

The water started getting rough and they both began struggling, police and fire officials said. As the older brother returned to shore, he looked back and didn’t see his brother, they said. After about two hours of searching, Long Beach fire and police officials had deemed the effort a recovery mission.

The 11-year-old was taken to South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside, where his mother joined him, officials said. He was in good condition but was kept overnight for observation, said Long Beach police spokesman Lt. Eric Cregeen.

Detectives talked to the mother at the hospital Tuesday night to piece together what had happened, including how the boys got to Long Beach, he said.

“Apparently, they took a bus from Hempstead,” Cregeen said. “As far as I know, they were unaccompanied.”

Lifeguards are not on duty full-time until Friday, when the beaches are fully open for the summer, city officials said.

With John Asbury and Ellen Yan