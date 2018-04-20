Long Beach residents will be asked to pay 12.36 percent more in taxes under the city’s proposed $95 million budget for 2018-19.

The proposed budget includes an additional $1.7 million in city spending and operating costs, while the city’s revenue is projected to decrease by $2.6 million.

The budget includes $830,000 in contractual raises to city workers, which accounts for about a 2.27 percent property tax increase. The city is also obligated to pay a $400,000 increase in health care costs, which account for a percent tax hike. Healthcare costs have risen 24 percent in the past three years, costing the city an additional $2.4 million, according to the city’s budget overview.

Acting City Manager Michael Tangney said in a letter to residents that daily operational costs and repairs after superstorm Sandy have led to the city’s tight fiscal situation.

“Providing the services our residents have come to expect comes with a cost, and this year’s budget reflects that reality,” Tangney said. “We acknowledge the financial hurdles the city has faced since the inherited fiscal crisis in 2012 have not gone away.”

Tangney said Friday that the budget reflects what services the city currently offers with next year’s revenue and expenditure projections.

The budget will be presented to City Council members during a May 1 hearing when the council can alter the budget based on discussions and public input. Tangney said he was not given a directive to come under a lower tax threshold, but lowering the tax increase would come with major cuts to city services.

Long Beach now faces a new crisis before the 2018-19 budget will go into effect July 1.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The city is slated to run out of funding in the next three weeks, and city leaders have said they will not be able to make June payroll in the final month of the fiscal year.

City Council members failed to pass $2.1 million in bonds to fund separation payments to 58 current and former employees.

City officials have said the city may lay off city workers, police and firefighters before the new fiscal year begins to avoid a city shutdown.

Tangney did not know if the city’s current fiscal crisis could lead to additional tax increases next year, but said the $2.1 million in revenue had to be made up before July 1.

“Nothing’s off the table,” Tangney said.