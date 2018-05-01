Long Beach city officials will present a proposed $95 million budget Tuesday night that could carry a 12.3 percent tax hike.

The proposed 2018-19 plan, which could raise taxes by $400 a year for homeowners, will be presented to the city council and the public at the 7 p.m. meeting at city hall.

Acting City Manager Michael Tangney has said the budget preserves all services the city now offers. Councilmembers would have to consider reducing some services or programs in order to lower the tax threshold, he said.

In addition to the proposed budget, the city council will also consider $4 million in short-term bonds to fund the already completed construction of the boardwalk as the city awaits state and federal reimbursements for disaster relief following superstorm Sandy.

City officials are still seeking to close a $2.1 million gap to fund the city throughout this fiscal year through June 30.

City Council members failed to pass a bond resolution last month that would fund separation and accrued time to 57 employees, including 15 nonunion employees who remained on staff.

Officials said they may be forced to issue layoff notices or cut services to meet June payroll. The city has already cut weekend bus service and other routes, including Point Lookout, due to the funding gap.

City council members are expected to vote on the budget on May 15.