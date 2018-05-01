TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach’s proposed budget calls for 12% tax increase

The public will get a first look at the proposed spending plan, which could raise taxes by an average of $400 a year for city homeowners.

Long Beach officials will have a public hearing

Long Beach officials will have a public hearing Tuesday night on the 2018-19 proposed budget. Photo Credit: Steve Pfost

By John Asbury
Long Beach city officials will present a proposed $95 million budget Tuesday night that could carry a 12.3 percent tax hike.

The proposed 2018-19 plan, which could raise taxes by $400 a year for homeowners, will be presented to the city council and the public at the 7 p.m. meeting at city hall.

Acting City Manager Michael Tangney has said the budget preserves all services the city now offers. Councilmembers would have to consider reducing some services or programs in order to lower the tax threshold, he said.

In addition to the proposed budget, the city council will also consider $4 million in short-term bonds to fund the already completed construction of the boardwalk as the city awaits state and federal reimbursements for disaster relief following superstorm Sandy.

City officials are still seeking to close a $2.1 million gap to fund the city throughout this fiscal year through June 30.

City Council members failed to pass a bond resolution last month that would fund separation and accrued time to 57 employees, including 15 nonunion employees who remained on staff.

Officials said they may be forced to issue layoff notices or cut services to meet June payroll. The city has already cut weekend bus service and other routes, including Point Lookout, due to the funding gap.

City council members are expected to vote on the budget on May 15.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

