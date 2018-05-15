The Long Beach City Council could vote after a public hearing Tuesday night on a proposed $95 million budget that carries a 12.3 percent tax hike.

If approved, the increase translates to an average $400 more in annual taxes for homeowners. Tuesday’s hearing will be the city’s second on the proposed spending plan

Acting City Manager Michael Tangney said the cost of personnel salaries and benefits account for nearly half of the proposed 2018-19 budget. He also cited rising costs for city services and infrastructure improvements after superstorm Sandy that the city has either not been reimbursed for or were not covered.

City Council members are expected to discuss possible cuts or changes to the budget. They can also postpone a vote until May 30, the latest the budget can be approved.

If the City Council cannot reach a majority vote, city code says the proposed budget — and the 12 percent tax increase — will become set for the next fiscal year that begins July 1.

The City Council will also have to vote to pierce the city’s 2.46 percent tax cap.

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reviewed the budget and found the city’s $41 million in revenue forecast and expenses to be reasonable and balanced, but also said it does not improve the city’s finances.

The comptroller’s report said the city needs to raise its garbage fees by $20 per property, to total its estimated revenue of $9.6 million in next year’s budget.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The city also failed to modify overtime projections that have come in between $250,000 to $300,000 over what was budgeted for the past five years.

Comptroller officials also criticized the city for continuing to plan for bonds to pay for separation payments. The city has budgeted $1.8 million to cover retirements and termination pay, but the comptroller’s office said the city has averaged $2.6 million in payments for the past three years, including to employees who remained on staff and cashed in sick and vacation time.

The public hearing is scheduled at 7 p.m. at city hall.