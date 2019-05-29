Long Beach schedules special budget meeting

The Long Beach City Council will hold a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. to vote on a proposed $97.6 million budget and any amendments to a 7.9 percent tax hike.

Council members did not publicly disclose any proposed amendments being considered that could potentially lower the tax hike, which is the equivalent of $305 to the average homeowner.

The city council unanimously postponed a vote on the budget Tuesday to submit and review possible changes to projected spending and revenue. Council members must vote on the 2019-20 budget by 11:59 p.m. Friday before it goes into effect July 1.

If three of the five council members do not vote to approve a budget, the proposed budget and tax increase will go into effect by default for the next fiscal year.

The meeting will take place on the sixth floor of Long Beach City Hall, 1 W. Chester St.