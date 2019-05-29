TODAY'S PAPER
61° Good Evening
SEARCH
61° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach schedules special budget meeting

The Long Beach City Council is required to

The Long Beach City Council is required to approve a budget by Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

The Long Beach City Council will hold a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. to vote on a proposed $97.6 million budget and any amendments to a 7.9 percent tax hike.

Council members did not publicly disclose any proposed amendments being considered that could potentially lower the tax hike, which is the equivalent of $305 to the average homeowner.

The city council unanimously postponed a vote on the budget Tuesday to submit and review possible changes to projected spending and revenue. Council members must vote on the 2019-20 budget by 11:59 p.m. Friday before it goes into effect July 1.

If three of the five council members do not vote to approve a budget, the proposed budget and tax increase will go into effect by default for the next fiscal year.

The meeting will take place on the sixth floor of Long Beach City Hall, 1 W. Chester St.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Rob Walker, center, leaves federal court in Central Rob Walker pleads guilty to obstruction of justice
The state audit of the Glen Cove IDA City ends health coverage for ineligible retirees
Nassau police Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks at the Nassau breaks ground on new police academy
Mariano Rivera at Tuesday's meeting of the Port Yankees' Mariano Rivera pitches car dealership bid
The weather forecast for Wednesday. Forecast: Storms to affect evening commute
LIRR workers repair tracks near Speonk on Sunday. LIRR boss apologizes for post-derailment disruptions
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search