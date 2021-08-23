TODAY'S PAPER
By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Long Beach police combed the city's shoreline and dunes Monday for Torahs and other items stolen from a Walnut Street synagogue over the weekend, authorities said.

Police suspect the items were removed from Chabad of the Beaches by Hunter McElrath, 23, who faces charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and grand larceny of religious items. He has several addresses around the country and has an extensive criminal history, authorities said at a news conference.

Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh said officers encountered McElrath after receiving numerous reports Saturday of a naked man acting aggressively and irrationally on the beach and boardwalk. McElrath was carrying what officers first believed to be a towel and a spear but later learned was a prayer shawl and a yad, or a Torah pointer, Walsh said.

McElrath had made suicidal statements to passersby and was transported to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment and evaluation, police said. Authorities do not believe the burglary at Chabad of the Beaches was a hate or antisemitic crime.

"I know he will get the help he needs," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said of McElrath, "but in the meantime we want to send a very strong message out that we are here to protect and respect all our religious communities."

Curran said she instructed the Nassau County Police Department to assist in the investigation.

A Chabad of the Beaches member found a crown and silver coins on the beach Saturday and notified Rabbi Eli Goodman, who agreed to meet with the congregant to examine the items the next day, Walsh said. Goodman discovered that the synagogue had been burglarized and ransacked later Saturday.

Goodman said the Torahs are extremely significant to his congregation because of their sentimental and religious value. They were donated by families and used for many decades, he said.

"We would like to get them back in any shape or form," Goodman said.

With Barry Sloan

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

