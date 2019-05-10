Police officers who went to a Long Beach house Friday morning in response to a call for help discovered a chemical lab inside the home’s detached garage, triggering a hazmat response, authorities said.

The officers, who arrived at the home on Beech Street, saw a beaker containing liquids and a working heat source, said a spokesman for the Long Beach Police Department. The liquids appeared to be bubbling, he said.

The 911 call came in about 8 a.m., police said. The caller said an unconscious man was outside the house. Authorities said the man, who was seriously injured, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of Friday morning, police, firefighters and hazmat personnel are working to determine what type of chemicals are in the garage, authorities said.

“Right now, they are gearing up to make an entry to assess the lab,” said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

West Beech Street, between Laurelton and Lafayette boulevards, is closed to cars and pedestrians.