TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
62° Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Chemical lab found in Long Beach home's garage, police say

On Friday, police officers who went to a Long Beach house in response to a call for help discovered a chemical lab inside the home’s detached garage, trigging a hazmat response. The caller said there was an unconscious man outside the house. Authorities said the man, who was seriously injured, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Police officers who went to a Long Beach house Friday morning in response to a call for help discovered a chemical lab inside the home’s detached garage, triggering a hazmat response, authorities said.

The officers, who arrived at the home on Beech Street, saw a beaker containing liquids and a working heat source, said a spokesman for the Long Beach Police Department. The liquids appeared to be bubbling, he said.

The 911 call came in about 8 a.m., police said. The caller said an unconscious man was outside the house. Authorities said the man, who was seriously injured, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

As of Friday morning, police, firefighters and hazmat personnel are working to determine what type of chemicals are in the garage, authorities said.

“Right now, they are gearing up to make an entry to assess the lab,” said Michael Uttaro, Nassau County assistant chief fire marshal.

West Beech Street, between Laurelton and Lafayette boulevards,  is closed to cars and pedestrians.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Former Met Ed Kranepool arrives at a news Doctor says Kranepool 'close to normal' after transplant
Suffolk County police officers and Babylon Highway Department Cops: Six ducklings rescued from storm drain
This Westhampton Beach home is listed for $695,000. $695,000 LI home once dance hall, ice cream shop
2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth Celebrating Walt Whitman on his 200th birthday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms may begin after 3 Forecast: Friday should be mostly dry
Donald Trump Jr. speaks before his father President 1600: Going against Trump family? GOP turns on its own