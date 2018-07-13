Long Beach City Council members voted during a special meeting Friday morning to rent a 40-ton air conditioning unit for the city’s police and fire department, but did not address the appointment of a new city manager.

City Council President Anthony Eramo said the council intends to vote Tuesday during its regular meeting on appointing the next acting city manager.

Council members had planned to appoint Corporation Counsel Rob Agostisi, 42, of Dix Hills, on Friday morning, but that was scratched before the agenda was issued Thursday afternoon.

Residents Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) and Councilman John Bendo opposed the appointment being added to Friday morning’s special meeting. The special meeting was not open to general public comment.

About a dozen residents attended Friday’s meeting where the city council voted to spend $46,436 to rent a temporary air conditioning unit for the next three months for the police department, which is separate from City Hall’s system. The city plans to replace the police department's air conditioning system over the winter.

Council members also voted to reschedule a vote on a proposed special events law for Aug. 21.