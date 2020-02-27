Long Beach set to hire interim city manager

Long Beach City Council members are scheduled to vote Thursday night to appoint an Illinois finance director as city manager.

The City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. to appoint Donna Gayden, 59, who has worked for the past year as interim finance director for the city of Country Club Hills, Illinois.

Long Beach has been without a permanent manager for more than two years after Jack Schnirman left in 2018 to serve as Nassau County comptroller. The city has gone through three acting city managers since his departure.

City Council members did not respond to questions Wednesday about Gayden's hire, but listed in a council resolution, “the City Council is of the opinion that a new City Manager shall be appointed on the basis of her experience and ability.”

Gayden said Wednesday she is taking the position on an interim basis and she has not received a contract. She said she has discussed taking the six-month position to help the city correct its finances.

A state finance report found the city has borrowed $15 million since 2012 to cover separation payments to city employees, police and firefighters.

"When you have a community borrow money every year to balance budget on the back of the taxpayers, you need to get control of that," Gayden said. "You don’t want to see taxes go up every single year. My goal is to come in and work with the staff and find ways to balance the budget and not borrow money."

City officials did not provide any salary or contract details for Gayden. Schnirman was previously paid $174,000 annually for the post. A permanent position would require the city manager to establish residency within 90 days

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gayden replaces Acting City Manager John Mirando, who gave notice to the council Monday that he would be leaving the post after five months to return to his job as commissioner of public works.

Gayden will be tasked with formulating Long Beach’s 2020-21 budget, which is due to the council by April 10. The city has faced two straight years of tax increases of about 8%, and city council members have vowed not to bond for separation pay.

She said that she has a history of moving around to help financially distressed municipalities. Her previous jobs included work in several Chicago suburbs. She served as a village interim finance director for five months and as a city administrator for 10 months for two neighboring villages.

She worked from 2015-2017 as a village manager for the Village of Hazel Crest. While overseeing the village, the mayor said Gayden was “instrumental” in hiring a consultant with multiple fraud convictions, and said he assumed she had vetted the hire of then-economic development director Irma Holloway, according to The Chicago Tribune. Holloway did not face any charges for her work with the village.

Gayden said the firm Holloway worked for had already done business for the village prior to Gayden's arrival, and she said she was not aware of Holloway's criminal record.

"I can't vet someone who was already there," Gayden said. "My concern was that she do her job correctly. What happened to her prior to that, had nothing to do with me."

In 2003, Gayden was suspended and soon left her post as finance officer of the Hazel Crest School District 152 1/2 while the district conducted an audit into financial statements on how state and federal grants were spent, the Tribune reported.

Gayden said she was working with a new school board and she disagreed with how the district wanted to spend federal funding. She said she worked with the superintendent to request a $4.5 million state loan to stave off bankruptcy.

Hazel Crest village and school officials could not be reached for comment.