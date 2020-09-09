TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach dedicates new clock, police memorial

Former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg, center, at a ceremony

Former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg, center, at a ceremony in Long Beach Wednesday to dedicate a new clock and police memorial that he donated. Credit: John McNally

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Beach city officials dedicated a new clock Wednesday as a police memorial donated by former Assemb. Harvey Weisenberg.

Weisenberg, who is a retired Long Beach police officer, donated $25,892 last year for the 26-year-old clock to be replaced after it stopped working several years ago.

The clock was dedicated by City Manager Donna Gayden and Long Beach police to “law enforcement who served and continue to serve,” noting Weisenberg’s donation to the city in front of the Long Island Rail Road station on Park Avenue.

Weisenberg first donated the clock May 22, 1994, but the salt air and storms caused the clock stand still. The city was unable to find the parts to fix the clock.

The city purchased the new green, four-faced decorative post clock from a clock company in Cincinnati. It arrived earlier this year and was dedicated during a small ceremony Wednesday morning.

Weisenberg also helped create the police and fire memorial in Albany in 2008.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

