State Sen. Todd Kaminsky Tuesday night called on Long Beach to hire an outside investigator to look into separation payments made to current and former city employees.

Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who made his request at the Long Beach City Council meeting, joins residents and other officials who want an independent investigation following about $300,000 in payouts for accrued time to 15 current and former management employees.

“I believe some of the issues front and center before the council regarding separation payments have reached a suffocating point,” Kaminsky told council members at the meeting. “People are frustrated in their inability to get answers. Every taxpayer has a right to know what happens with their tax dollars.”

The payouts were made in December but came to light when City Council members defeated a $2.1 million bond measure to cover city retirements and management pay, including a $108,000 separation payment to former City Manager Jack Schnirman when he left to serve as Nassau County Comptroller.

Kaminsky said the council should “take proactive measures to find out what took place in their own shop.”

The state comptroller’s office has said it plans to audit Long Beach later this month.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s public corruption bureau has been investigating the city since April, but are awaiting the outcome of the comptroller’s audit, which could take six to nine months, officials said.

Long Beach City Council President Anthony Eramo said the council joined with Kaminsky in his previous request for the state comptroller to do an audit. Eramo said the council was working with the state rather than using tax dollars to pay for another outside investigator.

“There’s no one more independent,” Eramo said of the state comptroller's office. “What’s more independent than another agency we’re not paying for? I trust the state comptroller and the DA, which are what the voices that cried first wanted.”