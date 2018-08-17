Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Evening
84° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Print

Pilings are seen in the closed section of
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Heavy equipment moves sand to create dunes on Long Beach.

Construction worker surveying the site where heavy equipment
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Heavy equipment moving sand as high as the boardwalk as it is being pumped onto the beach while beach goers watch at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Heavy equipment moving sand as high as the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

People on the boardwalk watching Heavy equipment moving sand as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Danny O'Brien of Long Beach Phone 516-357-4733, spent
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Pilings are seen in the closed section of the beach where there is heavy equipment moving sand as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. In the background is the operation section of the beach. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Marilyn Freeman of Long Beach Chelsea Braga of
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Construction worker surveying the site where heavy equipment is moving sand as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Maria and John Phillips watching the heavy equipment
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Heavy equipment moving sand as high as the boardwalk as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Sand being pumped onto the beach while heavy
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Danny O'Brien of Long Beach Phone 516-357-4733, spent his relaxing day on the beach watching the heavy equipment moving sand as the it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Heavy equipment moving sand as it is being
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Marilyn Freeman of Long Beach Chelsea Braga of Long Beach enjoy time together on the finished part of Long Beach while heavy equipment move sand as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Beach goers enjoying the finished section of Long
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Maria and John Phillips watching the heavy equipment moving sand as the it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Heavy equipment moving sand as it is being
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Sand being pumped onto the beach while heavy equipment move sand into place on beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Heavy equipment moving sand as high as the
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Heavy equipment moving sand as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Marilyn Freeman of Long Beach Chelsea Braga of
Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Beach goers enjoying the finished section of Long Beach west of New York Ave. Heavy equipment in the background moving sand as it is being pumped onto the beach at Long Beach in an effort to rebuild the beach after years of erosion at Grand Ave and New York Ave in Long Beach Tuesday Aug. 14, 2018. Weekend project documenting work already completed (between New York ave and Ohio - Grand Ave and New York Ave for example) and work still underway

Latest Long Island News

Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement about healthcare, Trump: Cuomo's comment 'career threatening' mistake
FILE - This Dec. 5, 1968 file photo Ex-Jefferson Airplane singer sues NYC hospital
The Sand Land Corp. site in Noyack on State: Sand Land mine site to stop accepting debris
Michelle Cruz, with her son Benicio, holds an Short supply of EpiPens prompts concerns on LI
Lisa Weitzman arrives at a disciplinary hearing in Long Beach district asks state to act on special ed teacher 
Concert goers gather at the Citi VIP Club Jones Beach offers new alternatives to concertgoers