State officials will analyze and make recommendations for Long Beach’s finances, that, if accepted, could make the city eligible for up to $5 million in state loans or grants.

The State Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments approved Long Beach’s application for potential state aid in exchange for state-mandated changes the city would have to follow.

Long Beach city officials applied for the program at the suggestion of state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach). The state board approved the city’s application, with the state comptroller’s office recused while conducting a separate audit of the city’s finances and separation payments issued at the end of last year.

State officials said the city should look to expand revenue, streamline services and renegotiate some labor contracts.

“The vast majority of employees pay nothing toward the cost of health care. The city annually incurs more than $2 million in employee accrual payouts,” board secretary Tim Ryan said.

State officials also recommended that the city follow its 2015 plan to restructure its paid fire department, by separating paid firefighters and paramedics.

City officials began restructuring the city's fire department in 2015 by laying off four grant-funded firefighters and conducting a $55,000 study of the operations. It recommended the city reduce its paid firefighter force to 12 and add 12 paid civilian paramedics.

The city has operated on deficit financing with unbalanced budgets since 2012 after being downgraded close to junk bond status and on the brink of bankruptcy.

State board members noted the city council also failed to pass $2.1 million in bonds to pay for retirement and separation payments, as well as time-off accruals to about 15 active employees. City leaders averted the crisis, but said the $2.1 million gap threatened layoffs if the city was unable to meet June payroll.

“The city is eager and enthusiastic to get started on this process,” Long Beach Corporation Counsel Rob Agostisi said.