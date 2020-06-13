TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigate flyers posted in Long Beach

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Long Beach police were investigating and removing several flyers posted around Long Beach that read “It’s okay to be white.”

The flyers were posted throughout the city, including in the North Park neighborhood, a predominantly African American part of Long Beach, officials said. The flyers were posted across from the Martin Luther King Center, where protests were held last week for Black Lives Matter and against racism and police brutality.

City officials said police were investigating the flyers and removing them as soon as possible. It was not clear if any crime had been committed.

State Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) condemned the flyers, saying they undermined protests by more than 1,000 people through Long Beach.

“Over the last two weeks, residents have peacefully spread a resounding message of equality and unity, and last night’s disturbing acts will not, and cannot, drown that out,” Kaminsky said.

Kaminsky and city officials marched last week from the MLK Center to City Hall and took a knee in the middle of Park Avenue with interim Police Commissioner Ed Ryan following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

That protest followed City Council members and community leaders holding a rally with more than 1,000 people up and down the Long Beach boardwalk calling for equality.

Other flyers were posted near City Hall that read “End the riots, end the violence,” but officials were not sure if the flyers are related.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

