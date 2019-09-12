TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Evening
SEARCH
66° Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Blaze at Long Beach injures two firefighters, 7 departments respond

The Long Beach Fire Department fighting a blaze

The Long Beach Fire Department fighting a blaze at a home on Magnolia Blvd. Thursday that left two firefighters injured.  Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Two Long Beach firefighters were injured Thursday in a local, residential blaze that started in the attic and took seven departments to subdue, authorities said.

One hurt his back and another had minor burns and smoke inhalation battling the flames that started shortly after 4 p.m. at a two-family house on West Hudson Street, said Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins. 

Two adults were home at the time, but got out safely, he said.

The fire appears to have started in the attic, authorities said, and it took about 75 firefighters from seven departments to put out the blaze. 

"You had a large volume of fire in the attic, which is kind of a confined space, hard to get to, so it was a labor intensive fire," Kemins said. Firefighters, who wear about 80 pounds of gear and equipment, took turns putting out the flames and resting to avoid heat exhaustion and other injuries, he said.

Significant damage on the roof and second floor made the house off limits for the occupants, he said.

The fire dispaced seven adults and two children, Kemins said, but the Red Cross is helping them. The two firefighters were treated at hospitals and released, he said.

Investigators from the Nassau County fire marshal's office determined it was an electricial fire, which was put under control in about 45 minutes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

On the same day President Donald Trump announced most 'It was killing me': At least 19 vaping cases reported on LI
Ronald Hardy, leaves federal court in Central Islip LIers involved in boiler room fraud scam sentenced
Stony Brook University professor Geoffrey Girnun leaves federal Feds: SBU professor stole from cancer research funds
NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea (at left) NYPD rolls out crime-fighting smart phone app
At lectern, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday Storm protection project unveiled in Valley Stream
Long Island native Walt Whitman graces a new New stamp honors LI native Walt Whitman
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search