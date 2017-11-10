This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Morning
Scattered Clouds 48° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach City Council approves Ice Arena revamp

The Ice Arena in Long Beach. (April 15,

The Ice Arena in Long Beach. (April 15, 2012) Photo Credit: Ian J. Stark

By JOHN ASBURY  john.asbury@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Beach City Council members voted Wednesday to start a six-month project to renovate the restrooms at the Long Beach Ice Arena. 

The city is to pay $320,000 to Queens-based contractor East Coast Construction to renovate four bathrooms and locker rooms. The company was the only one to bid on the project.

The Ice Arena is expected to stay open for the duration of the project and construction is expected to start in the next three to four weeks. 

Contractors will demolish and reconstruct new bathrooms, showers, heating and air conditioning, electric work, plumbing, ceilings and new fixtures, officials said. 

By JOHN ASBURY  john.asbury@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Ryan Jackson, 28, of Maine Avenue in Rockville Cops: Drug arrest follows fatal overdose
China's President Xi Jinping talks with President Donald 1600: Senate GOP tax plan zaps New York, defies Trump
Marianne Schoepflin, a teacher at Smithtown High School LI teacher is NY finalist for national award
Jelani Maraj, 38, brother of award-winning singer and Nicki Minaj's brother found guilty of child rape
Parents drop off their children at Woodland Elementary Talks to resume Friday as school bus strike hits Day 5
Jules Jacobs with his daughter, Caren Jacobs, at Jules Jacobs wrote music; 24 lyricists added words
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE