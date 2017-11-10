Long Beach City Council members voted Wednesday to start a six-month project to renovate the restrooms at the Long Beach Ice Arena.

The city is to pay $320,000 to Queens-based contractor East Coast Construction to renovate four bathrooms and locker rooms. The company was the only one to bid on the project.

The Ice Arena is expected to stay open for the duration of the project and construction is expected to start in the next three to four weeks.

Contractors will demolish and reconstruct new bathrooms, showers, heating and air conditioning, electric work, plumbing, ceilings and new fixtures, officials said.