State to Long Beach: Recover 'unlawful separation payments'

A final audit from State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office recommended Long Beach City Council members recover “any unlawful separation payments” after identifying nearly $750,000 in questionable leave payments made to city management employees.

The comptroller’s office released the report Wednesday on separation payments made in 2017-18.

“Our auditors found severely lax oversight and excessively poor fiscal practices led to a rapid decline in the city’s fiscal condition,” according to the audit on the separation payments. “Auditors identified nearly $750,000 in questionable leave payments made to employees. It is time for city officials to work together and address the fiscal issues that could weigh down the city’s future for years to come.”

The comptroller said Long Beach officials have failed to correct its separation payment policy for more than 25 years after two previous audits found the payments were inconsistent with city code and union contracts.

Separation payments are under investigation by Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas and the Eastern District U.S. Attorney’s office.

The separation pay audit mirrors a draft report released to the city in August that identified payments made for sick and vacation time to at least 10 employees who received $513,925 that auditors said was inconsistent with the city’s code and collective bargaining agreements.

Payments included $108,000 made to former City Manager Jack Schnirman when he was elected to Nassau County comptroller. Schnirman returned $52,000 to the city after the draft audit found he was overpaid $52,000.

The audit found the city approved drawdown payments of $229,494 to eight employees who still worked for the city, including former Acting City Manager Rob Agostisi, who was paid nearly $120,000 in November 2017 when he planned to leave for the Town of Hempstead.

Comptroller officials recommended the city council amend the city code to reflect how the city intends to pay exempt employees for drawdowns and separation payments. The comptroller said the city should also recoup any separation payments and drawdowns the at were illegal or did not follow city code.

The audit also identified $471,799 made in 2017 to retiring police officers, who city officials said had a policy to pay PBA employees all accumulated vacation and compensatory time at retirement. The audit found that three of five police officials who retired were overpaid by $401,000 more than what was authorized by the PBA.

The audit did not address separation payments to CSEA union employees.

Long Beach City Council members submitted a response to the audit last month saying that they would seek to clawback overpayments and said certain city officials may be held personally liable for authorizing overpayments.

The council rescinded a different response that identified $3.1 million in additional payments made over the past decade to include union employees and past city management employees.

City Council President Anissa Moore said the response was outside the scope of the comptroller’s audit and did not address the city’s financial condition.

The state comptroller also on Wednesday released a final audit on the city’s deteriorating financial condition over the past decade.