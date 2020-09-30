DA: No charges will be filed against comptroller in payout probe

The Nassau County district attorney declined to file charges Wednesday against Nassau County Comptroller and former Long Beach city manager Jack Schnirman or any other city officials related to an investigation into separation payouts.

Prosecutors concluded their case following a nearly two-year investigation, including a probe by an Eastern District federal grand jury.

The Nassau County district attorney’s public corruption unit opened an investigation after the city failed to pass a $2.1 million bond to cover separation payments for about a dozen current and former employees, including a $108,000 separation payment to Schnirman.

The state comptroller’s office completed a two-year audit that found the city overpaid city management employees $750,000 in accrued vacation and sick time and encouraged the city to recoup any unlawful paybacks.

"Our exhaustive investigation found that these payments were the result of shocking ignorance of Long Beach laws and ordinances, the incompetence and negligence of officials charged with executing them and a total abdication of oversight by the prior city council," Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Singas said the evidence did not meet the state standards to file public misconduct charges and does not meet the burden of proof for "incompetence, blunder, neglect or dereliction of duty, or any other act, no matter how egregious."

The district attorney’s Public Corruption Bureau interviewed more than 30 current and former Long Beach employees and reviewed thousands of pages of records, but were delayed by critical witnesses who refused to cooperate, and required the new city council in January to waive attorney-client privilege.

"Still, while we found the justifications offered for these payments to be incredible and inconsistent with the plain language of the applicable laws and contracts, we found no evidence suggesting the leave balances were unearned, nor did we find evidence of the criminal intent necessary to bring criminal charges," Singas said.

Prosecutors and auditors found the city paid out nearly all of accrued vacation and sick time to employees that violated the city code’s limit of 50 vacation days and 30% sick time.

Schnirman returned $52,780 to the city last year after an audit found he was overpaid for 662 hours of sick time.

The city has filed a $2.4 million lawsuit against Schnirman and former Corporation Counsel and Acting City Manager Rob Agositisi, seeking to hold them personally liable for payouts for the past decade.

Prosecutors found: