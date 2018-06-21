Long Beach officials are proposing an increase in permit fees and asking organizers to pay the city up front to cover special event expenses.

City officials said the proposed requirements are intended to cover $400,000 the city pays in overtime for police and other workers to host events such as Pride on the Beach, Irish Day and the Polar Bear Plunge.

The city council held its first hearing on the permit changes this week, with another hearing and a potential vote on changing the city’s code of ordinances planned for its July 3 meeting.

The city is raising its special event permit fee from $120 to $250 and will do a cost analysis for each event before asking for payment for anticipated costs. If the payment exceeds the city’s costs, organizers will be refunded. If the costs are not covered, the city will issue an invoice, Long Beach Corporation Counsel Rob Agostisi said.

“We have a jewel of a resource in the city that everyone wants to have their events here. We have a very generous policy for special permits,” Agostisi said.

The policy has drawn concern form event organizers such as the Ancient Order of Hibernians, who host Irish Day. Hibernian members say they pay the city $15,000 to $20,000, which attracts a large police presence.

The Long Beach Polar Bears say they’ve raised $6 million for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We understand there’s a cost to our event,” Polar Bears co-founder Pete Meyers said. “But there are probably a 100,000 items out there that say ‘Long Beach’ on them, and there’s a price to goodwill you can’t really calculate.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Meyers said the event draws 20,000 people to Long Beach every February to spend money in shops and restaurants. He said a $50,000 bill from the city would limit 10 wishes to needy children.