Rainbow pride flag raised in Hempstead to usher in festival

The three-day Pride on the Beach festival will kick off Friday with events throughout the weekend in Long Beach and Lido Beach.

LGBT Network president David Kilmnick and Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen raised the rainbow pride flag over Hempstead Town Hall on Thursday. They were joined by the "cowboy" from the Village People, who performed "YMCA."  (Credit: Newsday / John Asbury)

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
A rainbow pride flag was raised over Hempstead Town Hall Thursday morning for the first time, ushering in this weekend’s pride festival.

“Who would have thought when we started this project 25 years ago, that we’d be standing a quarter century later in America’s largest township, raising the rainbow flag?” said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network. “We have been talking about this day, talking about Long Island and the Town of Hempstead becoming a more inclusive and supportive place and look at where we are today.”

Kilmnick stood with Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen and town Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, Long Beach Acting City Manager Michael Tangney and original Village People Cowboy Randy Jones to promote the three-day Pride on the Beach in Long Beach and Lido Beach that starts Friday.

Kilmnick said the town raising the flag was a symbol that the Town of Hempstead is supportive of gay and transgender rights.

“I am so proud to be the first town supervisor to raise the pride flag over town hall,” Gillen said. “We are here to celebrate the uniqueness of everyone. By hoisting this flag today, we are not only saying we accept LGBT community, but we embrace the richness of our community in the town.”

Jones performed the Village People hit “YMCA” after the flag raising with town officials dancing in front of Town Hall.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

