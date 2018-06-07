A rainbow pride flag was raised over Hempstead Town Hall Thursday morning for the first time, ushering in this weekend’s pride festival.

“Who would have thought when we started this project 25 years ago, that we’d be standing a quarter century later in America’s largest township, raising the rainbow flag?” said David Kilmnick, president of the LGBT Network. “We have been talking about this day, talking about Long Island and the Town of Hempstead becoming a more inclusive and supportive place and look at where we are today.”

Kilmnick stood with Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen and town Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby, Long Beach Acting City Manager Michael Tangney and original Village People Cowboy Randy Jones to promote the three-day Pride on the Beach in Long Beach and Lido Beach that starts Friday.

Kilmnick said the town raising the flag was a symbol that the Town of Hempstead is supportive of gay and transgender rights.

“I am so proud to be the first town supervisor to raise the pride flag over town hall,” Gillen said. “We are here to celebrate the uniqueness of everyone. By hoisting this flag today, we are not only saying we accept LGBT community, but we embrace the richness of our community in the town.”

Jones performed the Village People hit “YMCA” after the flag raising with town officials dancing in front of Town Hall.