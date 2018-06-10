Thousands of people gathered in Long Beach Sunday for the annual Pride on the Beach event, including students who survived the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, earlier this year.

The weekend of celebration wrapped up on an emotional note as the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students, their families and members of of Long Island’s LGBTQ community lined the beach to watch surfers paddle out into the ocean.

Wearing armbands with the names of 17 victims from the February school shooting, the surfers formed a circle, releasing flowers to remember those from Parkland, as well as the 49 people who died in the 2016 shooting at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub.

The crowd on the beach then threw roses into the water in memory of the students, and Dix Hills native Scott Beigel, a Marjory Stoneman teacher who died protecting students in the building.

Parkland student Em Jiminian, 17, president of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance, called the ceremony “moving” and noted it was being held by people who did not know the students.

“In times like this we really have to come together and just love one another,” she said.

Agnieszka Pietraszkiewicz, of Parkland, was in tears after the ceremony.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Our daughter was in that building,” she said of Tianna Cowan, 15, who survived. “We were lucky.”

Earlier in the day, rainbow flags, sparkles, face paint and an array of costumes kicked off the 28th annual Pride Parade.

“It’s a lot of fun,” but there’s also a message, said David Kilmnick, chief executive of the LGBT Network, which hosted the parade.

The grand marshals included organizers of March for Our Lives Long Island, and 30 students from Marjory Stoneman..

“We’re here to spread love,” said Leonor Munoz, 18, a senior who just graduated from Stoneman and is a member of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance.

“I think that, honestly, everyone wants to live, and the GSA and gay people have always fought for the right to live and the right to live peacefully, and that’s exactly what March for Our Lives is doing,” Munoz said. “It has different roles, but it’s basically the same goal, we all just want to live peacefully.”

Organizers estimated about 18,000 people attended the parade. More than 23,000 people joined in the festivities over the two-day event, which started Saturday, Kilmnick said.

“There’s still a lot of work to do to create a safer, more just community for all families, not only on Long Island, but across the country,” he said. “It’s important we come together with all of our other allies — gay, straight, black, white, immigrant, men, women — to stand together as one strong, united community.”

Despite the chance of rain and a smaller budget than last year, the parade included more than 106 school, government, religious and community groups, Kilmnick said. An estimated 7,000 people marched, which is 2,000 more than last year, he said.

Parade-goers Robert McConnach, 43, and his husband, Christopher Trejo, 45, of Long Beach have been together since 2009 and married in 2015.

“It’s great to have it right here on your doorstep,” Trejo said of the parade.

The parade was “spectacular and needed, especially with what’s going on in the media and people refusing to make a cake for a gay couple,” McConnach said referring to a bakery in Colorado that refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding.

Trejo said it was good to “see young people marching and so proud to be open.”

No matter their sexual orientation, religion or race, “young people have to see these events so they know it’s OK to be themselves,” Trejo said.