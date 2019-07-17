Long Beach City Council members unanimously approved more than $2.1 million in bonds for separation payments for 31 union workers, police and firefighters, but vowed to review the city’s payout practices.

The council agreed to issue the bond to maintain payments to retirees as city officials questioned the continued practice of paying for accrued vacation and sick time when people leave their jobs.

The bond covers payments to 27 employees who have already received the first installments of their separation payments. Four other employees, including two firefighters, a police officer and city worker, will receive payments for the first time.

City Council members had debated whether the payments complied with union contracts and city code. Four councilmembers went into executive session to discuss legal implications of passing the bond or not making owed payments. Council President Anthony Eramo was absent.

The state comptroller and Nassau County district attorney’s office is investigating city payouts made last year to current and former employees.

Councilmembers agreed to pass the bond so city workers would start to receive their payments.

“The council recognizes questions surrounding payouts in the past,” Councilwoman Anissa Moore said in a joint statement with the council. “In a collective effort to move forward and in the spirit of transparency working with our new comptroller and legal counsel, we will review payout practices to address ongoing and systemic issues.”