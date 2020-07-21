Long Beach sues former city managers over retirement payouts

Long Beach has filed two separate lawsuits against former city managers Jack Schnirman and Rob Agostisi seeking to claw back $2.4 million in what officials claim are illegal payouts to city employees.

The lawsuits accuse Schnirman, who is the Nassau County comptroller, and Agostisi of breach of duty of loyalty, fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and constructive fraud violating state law. The suit is also seeking an accounting of all payouts made from 2012-2018.

Long Beach officials filed the suit that personally names the two men Friday in Nassau County Supreme Court through their outside counsel, John Gross and the Hauppauge law firm Ingerman Smith.

The suit alleges a history of retirement incentives and overpayments of accrued vacation, personal and sick time to city employees and an agreement to pay Schnirman and Agostisi their accrued time in full, which officials say violated city code.

“The defendant’s actions require he be held personally and individually liable to city for payments made in violation of the charter," the suit against both men states.

.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and a U.S. attorney’s federal grand jury have been investigating the city’s payouts for two years, but no charges have been filed.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we anticipate making an announcement soon," district attorney spokeswoman Miriam Sholder said Tuesday.

Schnirman did not immediately comment Tuesday.

Agostisi referred comment Tuesday to his Carle Place attorney Rick Ostrove.

"The lawsuit is totally meritless. It is a misuse of taxpayer dollars that selectively targets political foes, and seems to be an effort to distract from the City's issues, especially those surrounding the Superblock," Ostrove said.

A state comptroller audit last year found the city overpaid at least 10 employees $513,000. The comptroller’s office recommended the city try to recoup the overpayments.

Schnirman returned $53,000 last September that the audit found he was overpaid for sick time as part of a $108,000 separation payment at the end of 2017 when he was elected comptroller.

“The former city manager took advantage of his trust and authority and misappropriated public funds for his own benefit, which he later returned,” the city’s lawsuit against Schnirman said. “As a consequence of this tortious and unlawful conduct the city has suffered a loss of at least $1.5 million. The defendants actions were a complete violation of public trust. The effect of the fraudulent scheme and wrongful conduct continues to this day.”

The city is seeking $889,985 from Agostisi, which includes his separation payment. He left in September to serve as counsel to the Hauppauge-based LGBT Network.

“The defendant breached his duty of good faith, loyalty, trust and confidence to (the city) when he, motivated by interests unrelated to the city’s reputation or operation, made misrepresentations and omissions to the city council, offered early retirement incentives and approved and or accepted the payment of monies for unused sick, vacation or personal time directly against terms specifically enumerated in the city charter,” the city’s lawsuits against Schnirman and Agostisi state.