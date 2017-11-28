TODAY'S PAPER
Long Beach City Council agrees to pay $250G in Sandy suit

The city settled a three-year-old lawsuit with Gallatin, Tennessee-based Servpro cleaning services for work undertaken the day after Sandy at several Long Beach facilities.

Long Beach City Hall in 2013.

Long Beach City Hall in 2013. Photo Credit: Tara Conry

By John Asbury  john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Long Beach City Council members voted last Tuesday night to pay $250,000 in a settlement with a contractor after superstorm Sandy.

The city settled a three-year-old lawsuit with Gallatin, Tennessee-based Servpro cleaning services for work undertaken the day after Sandy at several Long Beach facilities, including the Ice Arena, Martin Luther King Center, city garage and Magnolia Senior Center,...

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

