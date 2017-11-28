Long Beach City Council agrees to pay $250G in Sandy suit
The city settled a three-year-old lawsuit with Gallatin, Tennessee-based Servpro cleaning services for work undertaken the day after Sandy at several Long Beach facilities.
Long Beach City Council members voted last Tuesday night to pay $250,000 in a settlement with a contractor after superstorm Sandy.
The city settled a three-year-old lawsuit with Gallatin, Tennessee-based Servpro cleaning services for work undertaken the day after Sandy at several Long Beach facilities, including the Ice Arena, Martin Luther King Center, city garage and Magnolia Senior Center,...
