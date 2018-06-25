TODAY'S PAPER
Search on for man missing off Long Beach, Coast Guard says

The scene in Long Beach where the U.S.

The scene in Long Beach where the U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching for a missing man early Monday. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching Monday for a 31-year-old man missing in the waters off Long Beach.

“We had a report of four in the water. Three made it out. We are searching for one,” said Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier.

He said three of the swimmers came out of the water about 2 a.m. near Long Beach Boulevard “and noticed their friend had not resurfaced.”

Long Beach Fire Commissioner Scott Kemins said one of the four had not gone into the water. He confirmed that one person was missing.

First responders from Long Beach, Cedarhurst, Lawrence, Nassau County and New York City were also searching, Strohmaier said.

On Sunday, a child’s body was discovered about 12:30 p.m. in the waters off Lincoln Boulevard in Long Beach and officials were trying to determine whether it was a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming last week.

Identification of the body will not be disclosed until the medical examiner has made an official determination, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

