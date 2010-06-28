Long Beach season opens with recent drownings in mind

On the first official day of Long Beach's summer beach season following two drownings in recent weeks, a smattering of mostly local beachgoers willing to brave a scorching day were met by relatively calm seas.

"For June, for a Monday, it was very typical, very light crowds," said chief lifeguard Paul Gillespie. "But this weekend, it's going to be very hot, no storms and we're going to have our hands full."

Last Tuesday, 12-year-old Nicole Suriel drowned off Long Beach while on a field trip with her Harlem school. Her death has sparked a criminal investigation and a review by city education officials.

Emily Holtz, from her vantage point in a boardwalk ticket booth, said some beachgoers indicated that Suriel's death was on their minds.

"People with families have come up to me and asked what happened to the girl," said Holtz, 20, of Lynbrook, as she punched admission tickets. "Then they'll walk away with all of their stuff.

"It's already been a rough season, and the season just started today," she said.

In May, a 19-year-old Baruch College student was swept away in a rip current and drowned off Long Beach.

Gillespie said lifeguards warned swimmers away from dangerous areas Monday but no one had to be rescued. Waves and a moderate rip current developed as a storm moved in, he said. Despite temperatures well over 90 degrees, National Weather Service heat advisories and warnings of a rip-current risk, Jose Cruz, 24, of Queens, said he'd get in the water with his 18-month-old daughter, Nadalia.

"I'm glad the lifeguards are here to keep an eye on everything," he said. "It's just too bad they weren't here last week. It's just a tragedy."

The Nassau district attorney's office has launched a criminal investigation into the drowning of Suriel, a sixth-grader at Columbia Secondary School for Math, Science & Engineering in Morningside Heights. No charges have been filed. The Department of Education's commissioner for special investigation is also looking into the case, which "could take weeks or months," said spokeswoman Laurel Wright-Hinckson.

Suriel's death was the first drowning on a New York public school field trip since 1994, when Daniel Maracallo, 14, of the Bronx, died in a Pennsylvania water park's wave pool.

DOE investigators found insufficient permissions and supervision, and recommended firing or other disciplinary action for the principal, vice principal and several teachers.