Residents are expected to rally Tuesday night over the Long Beach City Council’s plans to bond for $2.5 million in retirement and separation payments to union workers, police and firefighters expected to leave in the next year.

City officials approved a 2018-19 budget that included issuing bonds for $1.8 million in payouts but are now requesting to borrow a higher amount to cover more retirees than they anticipated. Three police and two firefighter retirees are expected to receive a total of $2 million, officials said.

Officials said the payments are not being made to any current management or active employees.

The bond resolution is separate from a failed $2.1 bond measure that the council rejected in April to cover payments already made to more than 50 employees, including 15 management employees and former City Manager Jack Schnirman.

The city covered part of that shortfall with about $1 million in previously approved bonds, but warned the shortfall would be carried over into this year’s budget.

Residents planned to rally at 6 p.m. Tuesday before the city council meeting to protest the bond resolution and to request an investigation into the city's finances.

The rally was expected to include Nassau County Leg. Denise Ford (R-Long Beach) calling for a probe by the Nassau County district attorney’s office and request the city council appoint an outside full-time city manager.