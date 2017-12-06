TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Long Beach raises age to buy tobacco, vape products to 21

Long Beach City Hall in 2013.

Long Beach City Hall in 2013. Photo Credit: Tara Conry

By John Asbury  john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Long Beach City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to raise the age to buy any tobacco products in the city to 21.

City officials said the legislation was long overdue after similar measures were passed in the Town of Hempstead, Suffolk County and New York City. Previously, cigarettes and other smoking products could legally be sold to those 18 and older.

The city’s smoking law applies not only to cigarettes and tobacco, but also to electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

City leaders and health officials who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting said 90 percent of adult smokers start at age 18 or younger. Advocates said e-cigarettes and vaping can lead to conventional smoking habits.

“Long Beach has been known as the place to buy cigarettes for kids and we don’t want to be known for that,” City Council President Len Torres said. “We’ve banned it [smoking] on the boardwalk and the beach. It’s not good for people. We feel very strongly this is the position our city needs to take.”

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

People dressed as Santa Claus and other Christmas LIRR booze ban is coming to town for SantaCon
The Southampton Town Board voted down the proposal Southampton board rejects The Hills project
Zachary Tayne, 28, was arrested and charged with Cops: Intercepted package leads to drug arrest
Police at scene of fatal pedestrian accident Wednesday, Cops: Road closed after crash kills pedestrian
Northport Police Chief Bill Ricca Cops: Woman with weed parks in chief’s spot
Port Jefferson school Superintendent Paul Casciano discusses the Residents reject $29.9M school district bond
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE