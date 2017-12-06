Long Beach City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday night to raise the age to buy any tobacco products in the city to 21.

City officials said the legislation was long overdue after similar measures were passed in the Town of Hempstead, Suffolk County and New York City. Previously, cigarettes and other smoking products could legally be sold to those 18 and older.

The city’s smoking law applies not only to cigarettes and tobacco, but also to electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.

City leaders and health officials who spoke at Tuesday’s council meeting said 90 percent of adult smokers start at age 18 or younger. Advocates said e-cigarettes and vaping can lead to conventional smoking habits.

“Long Beach has been known as the place to buy cigarettes for kids and we don’t want to be known for that,” City Council President Len Torres said. “We’ve banned it [smoking] on the boardwalk and the beach. It’s not good for people. We feel very strongly this is the position our city needs to take.”