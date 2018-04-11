The Long Beach Zoning Board of Appeals weighed arguments Tuesday night on whether to revoke the building permit for developers of the Long Beach Superblock.

Attorneys for developers said the project is still moving forward and announced plans to seek new tax breaks to enable the start of construction.

The hearing was ordered by a state Supreme Court justice in Nassau who said the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals must review whether Manhattan developer iStar Financial and Shore Road LLC defaulted on variances granted in 2014 by failing to start construction or obtaining all permits within the first year.

Developers with iStar announced plans in 2014 to build two 15-story towers with 522 oceanfront apartments along the boardwalk between Long Beach and Riverside Boulevards.

A condition of variances for height and density granted by the city required the developers to file “all necessary permits” to build the project and to commence construction within the first year or the variances would be revoked. A foundation permit on the site was extended twice by the building commissioner, through May 2018.

A group of residents, led by former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato and Uniondale attorney Christian Browne, filed a lawsuit last year challenging the permit and variances, requesting the zoning board rehear the case.

“We understand this doesn’t mean the Superblock is dead,” Browne said of any permit revocation. “But the conditions in those variances have not been fulfilled.”

Developers have said they cannot build the project without tax breaks from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency. They were twice denied tax breaks for up to $129 millions by the IDA.

Zoning board members said they could not consider applications for tax breaks, but board members did question whether the project was delayed by investments and commitments to seek tax breaks, rather than by plans for the project.

“People know there’s been a change in [IDA] administration at the county level and the developers are optimistic to come to a deal to come to the IDA to proceed very quickly,” said Scott Mollen, an attorney for the development.

Developers said they believed they were in compliance with the conditions of the city. A foundation permit was filed and a concrete slab was poured on the site, surrounded by a chain link fence off the boardwalk. Attorneys for iStar said they have invested $80 million in the project, including $12 million since the building permit was issued, and had a right to develop the property.