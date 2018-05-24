Construction resumed this week for the first time in nearly three years at the Long Beach boardwalk property known as the Superblock.

Drilling at the foundation could be seen and heard at the parcel between Riverside and Long Beach boulevards on Wednesday, one day before the zoning board is set to decide whether to rescind or extend Manhattan-based iStar Financial’s building permit and variances.

A group of Long Beach residents appealed to the zoning board asking it to revoke the company’s foundation permit — which is set to expire on Monday — and height and density variances after the company failed to start building the two oceanfront apartment towers within one year of the approved permit.

Workers have been pile driving at the site, which includes a concrete parcel overgrown with grass, and were using heavy equipment on the fenced-off property Wednesday.

The construction also comes less than a week after iStar filed a $100 million lawsuit against the city alleging breach of contract by Long Beach officials for not supporting the company’s requests for tax breaks from the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency.

“While we were reluctant to file the lawsuit against the City of Long Beach, we are confident in the merit of our claims,” iStar vice president Karl Frey said Wednesday. “Given that likelihood, it would be irresponsible to allow the building permit to lapse.”

The zoning board is scheduled to vote at 7 p.m. Thursday at Long Beach City Hall.