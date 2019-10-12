Long Beach police have increased patrols around schools after two middle school students reported an older woman may have followed them home.

The two students said the woman, driving either a car or a van, were following them near Park Avenue and Neptune Boulevard Thursday afternoon, according to a statement by Long Beach School District Superintendent Jennifer Gallagher.

The students said the woman did not attempt to communicate with the them. They told their parents and then contacted police, Gallagher said.

Gallagher said she contacted Long Beach Police Commissioner Michael Tangney, who put extra patrol cars in the area as a precaution.

"While obviously we aren’t sure whether or not this woman was deliberately following the students, this is a good opportunity to remind our students to travel with a group when possible, to be aware of their surroundings, and to always reach out if something makes them feel uncomfortable," Gallagher said in the message to parents.

Long Beach police said they believe it was an isolated incident and the vehicle has not been located.

Nassau County police said last week that an elderly woman attempted to lure a 14-year-old girl in Great Neck as she was walking home from school. Police were investigating if there was any relation between the two incidents.