TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
33° Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

South Shore communities await call from Gov. Cuomo to reopen beaches

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin, second from right,

Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin, second from right, on Tuesday in Freeport, helps prepare buoys for town marinas. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Local communities are preparing to reopen beaches and docks once Long Island emerges from the state’s COVID-19 shutdown.

Officials are awaiting guidelines from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on how Long Island’s beaches may reopen along the South Shore. The state is under a “Pause” stay-at-home order through at least May 15.

Nassau County, Long Beach, the Town of Hempstead and Jones Beach are all preparing for beaches to reopen.

“The simple fact is, we don’t know yet,” Long Beach City Council President John Bendo said. “It’s really the state that will ultimately decide the rules what’s going on. We are preparing as if the beach will reopen. If that happens, we will be ready, but we don’t know yet.”

The city closed its 2.2-mile boardwalk last month amid fears of spreading the coronavirus. The beach has remained open at other entrances off the boardwalk, but Long Beach does not have a plan for when the boardwalk will reopen. Typically, lifeguards and beach admissions start on Memorial Day weekend.

Freeport leads the South Shore with 1,091 positive coronavirus cases, followed by Long Beach with 551.

“People’s lives are at stake and we all have to be thinking of the greater good right now,” Bendo said. “The simple fact is the sooner we beat this down, the sooner we can get back to normal. You can hunker down now, or you can hunker down in July or August. Let’s hunker down now so we can get back our summer.”

Cuomo has cautioned communities about a regional approach to opening beaches, but state parks and Jones Beach remain open. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged residents to walk on Nickerson Beach and practice social distancing.

Hempstead officials have opened beaches, but limited access at Point Lookout and Lido Beach West where a large number of surfers have gathered.

Cuomo modified his executive order Saturday, authorizing marinas to reopen to with social distancing protocols in place for boaters and non-chartered vessels.

The Town of Hempstead reopened marinas this week and began placing buoys in the water to guide boaters through canals and approved boating areas in Reynolds Channel.

“We live on an island and people are passionate about their boating,” Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin said. “I think the fact we’re putting out buoys out shows there will be a hope we can utilize waterways under different procedures. It’s a sign of hope there is going to be some opening and people can get out and enjoy themselves.”

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said it may be a different summer on the Nautical Mile for boaters and restaurants. Kennedy said the village projects to lose $3.2 million between March and June including at the recreation center and courts.

The village has canceled its Memorial Day parade and Nautical Mile festival, but businesses are hoping to reopen for the summer.

“Those businesses need business over the summer to sustain a long-term opening in the village,” Kennedy said. “Hopefully they can bring people back to support them and we’ll do whatever is necessary to get people down here.”

Marinas: Open for private boats, practicing 6-feet social distancing. Hempstead docks require boats 50-feet apart.

Long Beach: Boardwalk closed, beach remains open

Lido Beach: Lido West closed, Nickerson and Hempstead Town beaches remain open

Jones Beach: Boardwalk and beach remain open

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Jones Beach is one of two state-run coronavirus Rate of positive tests on LI trending down, data show
The 80-acre Holtsville Wildlife Ecology Center offers a Family-friendly and affordable, Holtsville offers commuting options
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Cuomo: Coronavirus fight 'not going to be over any time soon' for NY
Coronavirus testing conducted at the ProHealth testing centers Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Nassau police arrest a suspect in early April. Officials concerned about offenders spitting on cops during pandemic
Westbury Village Mayor Peter Cavallaro described the tax Westbury gives unanimous OK to $8.5M budget 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search