Cosplay on display at Long Island Comic Book Expo

Like Iron Man creator Tony Stark, who said, “Following’s not really my style,” the costume-clad comic aficionados led the way with their creative duds on Sunday to the Long Island Comic Book Expo.

Comic fans descended on the Old Bethpage Village Restoration wearing imaginative costumes for the daylong event, which featured an expo hall of vendors selling comic books, toys, games, posters, masks and more.

Outfits ranged from store-bought Spider-Man costumes for the younger attendees to more elaborately arranged ensembles.

Panels throughout the day focused on cosplay, including one for those new to the universe called, “I Have No Idea What I’m Doing! Tackling Your First Cosplay Project,” with helpful tips from sisters Kristen Klein, from Brooklyn, and Erica Meisenhelter, from Freeport.

The two displayed one of the costumes they made as twin witches from Sailor Moon and explained to start small, breaking down the items needed for the costume to determine what the major components are — dress, wig --- and more minor things — jewelry, tights.

“Set a reasonable goal for yourself,” Meisenhelter said.

Deciding what to sew and what to buy are important to not overwhelm newbies while recognizing the rewards of cosplay.

“One of the great things about cosplay is meeting people who love what you love,” Meisenhelter said. “It’s a way to find your people.”

Klein said she was surprised when she started going to “cons” as they call them, and people reacted strongly to her costumes.

“You’re gonna make other people really happy,” she said.

Matt Nussbaum, 22, of Melville, and Bill Meyer, 23, of West Babylon, got creative with their costumes.

“We made the decision to come super last minute and we couldn’t put together a great outfit,” so they grabbed items from home and appeared as Bathmatt and Rugburn, a play on Batman and Robin, Meyer with a bathmat as a cape, and Nussbaum with a towel for his.

The event paled in comparison to the enormous and elaborate Comic Con events held in New York and Los Angeles, but attendees enjoyed themselves.

Rachel Polanski, 22, of Patchogue, was dressed as Edward from Fullmetal Alchemist, and was with Kim Warshauer, 16, from Farmingdale, whose face was entirely hidden by her homemade helmet as Celty Sturluson from Durarara!, and Nick Lord, 21, of Holtsville.

The three had been to other “cons” but never to this expo.

It was much smaller but at $5 admission, they agreed the day was a win.