As election approaches, Trump supporters hit the road on Long Island 

Some wrapped themselves in campaign flags, others chanted "four more years," and all had a singular motivation for getting out on a crisp Long Island Sunday — seeing that it's President Donald Trump at the podium on Inauguration Day.

With a jolt of support from Trump and his ever-at-the-ready Twitter account, Long Island supporters of the president gathered in parks and parking lots Sunday to pledge their continued allegiance and give dire warnings should he lose to Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

"Have a GREAT 'MAGA-GRAS' Rally today on our wonderful Long Island," Trump tweeted Sunday morning. "Cut Taxes, Stop Crime, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Our City and State are a MESS. What do you have to lose? Thank you!!!"

Trump last week, in an interview with "Fox and Friends" asserted that he will win Long Island and upstate New York in a "landslide," despite the latest poll of state voters showing him trailing the former vice president by 32 points. The Siena College poll, released Oct. 2, found Biden leading by 20 points upstate and 14 points in the downstate suburbs.

Trump won Suffolk County in 2016 by 50,000 votes, and despite losing Nassau to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton by 31,000 votes, he won Long Island overall, garnering 48.6% of the 1.24 million votes cast, according to election data.

The odds may be steep for a repeat of Trump's 2016 upset victory, but for the more than 300 assembled in a Woodmere parking lot to support the president's reelection, coming in second Nov. 3. is out of the question.

"It’s the only way our country will prosper, by voting for Donald Trump," said Leva Sonneberg, of North Woodmere, as she waved a large, pink flag emblazoned with the words "Women for Trump. "

Another rally in support of the president was set to kickoff at about 2 p.m. at Eisenhower Park. A caravan had been scheduled for the Walt Whitman Shops before making its way to the East Meadow park for the afternoon event.

In Woodmere, rally organizer Gila Jedwab, who has a dental practice in Cedarhurst, told the crowd the event had been repeatedly postponed before finally taking place Sunday "because the force of God was behind it."

Her words, met with claps, cheers and a chant of "four more years," were followed by silence as she recited a prayer first in Hebrew and later in English.

Harvey and Debbie Siegler, a married couple from Kew Gardens Hills, stood just feet apart from each other as they held a large "Trump 2020" sign and listened to the event’s speakers, including several rabbis and other religious leaders.

"We came here today because we wanted to show gratitude to our country and president," Harvey Siegler said. "But most importantly, because it’s a way to show our gratitude to our almighty God."

With Laura Figueroa-Hernandez