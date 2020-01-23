All lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway were reopened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, after Nassau County police said a three-car accident caused traffic tie-ups through the Jericho area for about one hour and 40 minutes.

The crash, which the state Department of Transportation said occurred near the exit for Route 106-Route 107, was reported at 4:48 a.m.

Police reported that one of the three vehicles had overturned and that the westbound right lane was closed at Exit 41.

Around 6:30 a.m., the DOT reported all lanes had been reopened.

Police said there are no serious injuries reported.