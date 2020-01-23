TODAY'S PAPER
Westbound LIE in Jericho reopens after crash

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
All lanes of the westbound Long Island Expressway were reopened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, after Nassau County police said a three-car accident caused traffic tie-ups through the Jericho area for about one hour and 40 minutes.

The crash, which the state Department of Transportation said occurred near the exit for Route 106-Route 107, was reported at 4:48 a.m.

Police reported that one of the three vehicles had overturned and that the westbound right lane was closed at Exit 41.

Around 6:30 a.m., the DOT reported all lanes had been reopened.

Police said there are no serious injuries reported.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

