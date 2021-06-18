A rush-hour crash Friday morning on the Long Island Expressway involved multiple vehicles and sent an unspecified number of people to local hospitals, and lead to the closure of all eastbound lanes from exits 34 to 37, according to Nassau police and the state Department of Transportation website.

The crash, reported just before 8:30 a.m., led police to divert motorists to the service road between the exits for New Hyde Park Road in North Hills and the Willis Avenue exit for Mineola and Roslyn, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates