TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Long Island Expressway east closed between exits 34 and 37 for crash, officials say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A rush-hour crash Friday morning on the Long Island Expressway involved multiple vehicles and sent an unspecified number of people to local hospitals, and lead to the closure of all eastbound lanes from exits 34 to 37, according to Nassau police and the state Department of Transportation website.

The crash, reported just before 8:30 a.m., led police to divert motorists to the service road between the exits for New Hyde Park Road in North Hills and the Willis Avenue exit for Mineola and Roslyn, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Nassau top stories

Construction workers are renovating a former Waldbaum's site
Amazon Fresh filing shows planned Oceanside store
Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder speaks
Coalition calls for Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder to resign
Justin Lemus, 15, shows his vaccination sticker in
Long Island teens who won vaccine scholarship welcome the boost
Political party primaries will take place on Tuesday
Voters go the polls Tuesday in LI party primaries
Mort Zimmerman, 98, of Great Neck, died on
Mort Zimmerman, ex-Temple Emanuel president, dies at 98
Anthony Santella, an associate professor of health professions
Easing restrictions may make it harder to persuade LIers to get shots
Didn’t find what you were looking for?