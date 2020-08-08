TODAY'S PAPER
Two killed when truck catches fire in Long Island Expressway crash, Nassau police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Two people in a pickup truck died in a fire after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway in New Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, Nassau police said.

The truck, which was headed west at the time, hit the tractor-trailer around 3 p.m. near Exit 34. The truck then caught fire, trapping the two people inside, police said.

The driver and the passenger were taken to the medical examiner's office. Their identification is pending, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

