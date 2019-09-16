A four-vehicle accident Monday during the afternoon rush hour on the Long Island Expressway in Old Westbury left a motorcyclist hurt and traffic snarled for more than an hour, police said.

The approximately 5 p.m. incident on the westbound lanes of the highway about a mile from Glen Cove Road involved three cars and a motorcycle, said Det. Edward Kehoe of the Old Westbury Police Department.

The unidentified motorcyclist was hurt, though not seriously, and transported to a local hospital, police said.

No one else was injured.

Police shut down three lanes of westbound traffic until about 6:30 p.m., Kehoe said, although the HOV lane was open, he added.