A man walking in the High-Occupancy Vehicle lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night in Jericho, Nassau County police said.

Police said the man was struck near Exit 41, Route 106-107, at about 8:50 p.m.

It was not immediately clear why the man, whose identity has not been released, was in the road. Police said he died at the scene as the result of "multiple-trauma injuries."

Police said the man was struck by a westbound 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by a 67-year-old man and said the driver was not injured and remained at the scene. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, then was released to the driver.

The investigation is continuing.