Pedestrian killed in Long Island Expressway collision, Nassau police say

Nassau County police investigate after a pedestrian was

Nassau County police investigate after a pedestrian was struck on the westbound Long Island Expressway in Jericho Tuesday night. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man walking in the High-Occupancy Vehicle lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night in Jericho, Nassau County police said.

Police said the man was struck near Exit 41, Route 106-107, at about 8:50 p.m.

It was not immediately clear why the man, whose identity has not been released, was in the road. Police said he died at the scene as the result of "multiple-trauma injuries."

Police said the man was struck by a westbound 2020 Nissan Sentra driven by a 67-year-old man and said the driver was not injured and remained at the scene. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check, then was released to the driver.

The investigation is continuing.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

