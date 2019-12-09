Nassau, Suffolk join forces to combat hate crimes

Long Island officials on Monday announced the formation of an Islandwide anti-hate task force in response to a spate of anti-Semitic graffiti in the area.

“We have zero tolerance for any kind of bigotry,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove where she was flanked by more than a dozen Long Island lawmakers.

Last week, Glen Cove police reported two swastikas had been spray painted on Nassau County property near the Holocaust center.

The task force will be composed of volunteers and will focus on education and coordination between law enforcement agencies across Long Island.

Check back for updates on this developing story.